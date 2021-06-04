SZA Wants To Perform 'Love Galore' With Travis Scott 'one Last Time', Requests His Number

Love Galore is a song by SZA, featuring vocals from the rapper and singer Travis Scott which was released in 2017. The song was written by the two and they have performed Love Galore on a few occasions, including at a New York City tour spot and a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, back in 2017. Recently, SZA stated that she wants to perform the song with Travis once again and requested his phone number to be able to do so.

SZA wants to reperform Love Galore with Travis Scott

Taking to Twitter, SZA wrote, “Can somebody ask Travis to perform love galore w me one last time for old times sake. Ion got his number lol.” Fans loaded her posts with comments such as, “I can,” “@trvisXX do it”, “HOW U AINT GOT TRAVIS NUMBER”, “yeah he’s not replying to me sorry.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Can somebody ask Travis to perform love galore w me one last time for old times sake. Ion got his number lol . — SZA (@sza) June 3, 2021

In an earlier interview with Genius, SZA spoke about Travis Scott and said that she is a huge fan of him. According to her, Travis merges a super-fine line between melody and syncopation and pocket (tessitura). She loves his tessitura and his note choice. She added, “He’s just gnarly. He’s perfect.”

More about Love Galore

Love Galore was released as the second single (first radio single) from SZA’s debut studio album, Ctrl. It was produced by ThankGod4Cody, Carter Lang, and Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson. The song received widespread acclaim from music critics and a Grammy nomination for the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

More about SZA's debut album

Apart from this, SZA is preparing to celebrate the fourth anniversary of her classic debut album, Ctrl which was released on June 9, 2017. The album topped Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart and earned SZA five Grammy nominations. Earlier this week, SZA tweeted revealing that she busted “into tears” while rehearsing her other Ctrl single named 20 Something. She wrote, “Jus tried to get through 20 something at rehearsal n burst into tears LMAOOO what? Is wrong w me ?”

She shared another Tweet that read, “20 something makes me think of my granny. N everyone else I’ve lost. What a ride .” SZA’s grandmother, Norma, accompanied her to the Grammys in 2018 and passed away in June 2019.

Jus tried to get through 20 something at rehearsal n burst into tears LMAOOO what ? Is wrong w me ? — SZA (@sza) June 2, 2021

20 something makes me think of my granny . N everyone else I’ve lost . What a ride . — SZA (@sza) June 2, 2021

