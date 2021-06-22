T-Pain Admits To Being In Depression For Four Years After Usher Criticised His Music

T-Pain has released six studio albums with several singles and has garnered worldwide fame with his work. The rapper has used auto-tune in many of his tracks, almost single-handedly popularizing the pitch-altering technology as his debut single I'm Sprung in 2005 reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, he opened up about the time when Usher condemned his method which started a difficult period in his life.

T-Pain says he fell into four-year depression after Usher criticised his auto-tune

T-Pain will soon be seen in the Netflix series This Is Pop. Entertainment Weekly dropped a clip from the show featuring the rapper. In it, he recalled that Usher was his friend and he "really respected" him. T-Pain stated that Usher told him that he kinda "f***ed up" music. The Church singer first thought that his fellow musician was joking so he laughed. But Usher then said that he "really f***ed up" music for real singers.

T-Pain asked him what wrong he did as he came out and used Auto-Tune, and Usher's answer remained the same. The rapper tried to explain that he used it, and didn't tell everybody else to start using it. Faheem Rasheed Najm aka T-Pain added that it was the very moment, and he didn't even think he realized this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for him.

This Is Pop is an upcoming eight-part series on Netflix. It uncovers the real stories behind some of the biggest artists and moments in the history of pop music. Besides T-Pain, the show will also feature interviews with Boyz II Men, Shania Twain, Brandi Carlile, Neko Case, Chuck D, and others. Each episode is said to dive deeper into the time when the genre was shaped and things that made a lasting impression in the culture.

Canadian production company Banger Films joined forces with Netflix to develop this music documentary series. It will focus on topics like boy bands, country-pop, auto-tune, and more. This Is Pop is scheduled to arrive on June 22, 2021, with all episodes.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THIS IS POP TRAILER

