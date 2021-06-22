T-Pain Reveals He Was Depressed For Four Years After Usher Criticized His Music

On June 21, 2020, a clip from Netflix's upcoming document series surfaced, where T-Pain spoke about how a conversation with Usher led him to depression. He said that Usher accused him of messing up music because of his autotune, and how this statement was the start of his four-year-long depression phase. T-pain's fans then took to social media and slammed Usher for the remarks that he made, saying that T-Pain was a legend and that Usher had no right to say so.

Netizens Slam Usher

Netizens took to Twitter and expressed how they felt about the whole debacle with #justicefortpain. They said that Usher had no right to say that to T-Pain. Some went on to say that Usher deserved to be 'cancelled' for what he did. Some fans even defended T-pain and said that he was the one who started the use of auto-tune in a good way. A few fans were quick to point out that even Usher had used auto-tune for a number of his tracks.

T-pain on his talk with Usher

In the clip that reveals how Usher led T-Pain to depression, he says "Usher was my friend, I really respect Usher. He said to me man you f***ed up music. " The singer recalls that he nervously chuckled because he did not understand what Usher meant. He then went on to say that he thought that Usher was joking but realised later that he was very serious. Usher then told him that he messed music because he started using auto-tune. T-Pain went on to say "I'd used it, I didn't tell everybody else to start using it!" He then went on to say "That is the very moment, and I don't even think I realised it for a long time, but that was the very moment that started a four-year depression for me"

About This Is Pop

On June 22, 2021, Netflix released their documentary series This Is Pop, where they followed the life of Pop artists and celebrities. According to Pitchfork, the series will feature exclusive interviews with artists, producers, songwriters, and superstars. Each episode is a document on a specific aspect of the pop music industry like auto-tune, boy bands, and country-pop. Some of the artists that the crew followed include Shania Twain, Boyz II Men, ABBA’s Benny Andersson, T-Pain, Brandi Carlile, and Public Enemy’s Chuck D amongst other notable names.

