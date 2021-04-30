T-Pain Reveals That He Has Been Ignoring DMs From Viola Davis, Diplo For Years Now

T-Pain's Instagram framily, along with the rapper himself, quite recently learned that he has been unknowingly ignoring Instagram direct messages from the likes of Fergie, Diplo and even Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star, Viola Davis as well. As one will soon see, the post sees T-Pain simply scrolling through his direct messages section, revealing an exhaustive list of personalities who have been trying to reach him through Instagram. The post also sees messages from personalities such as Niana, Diplo, DJ Pedro and Cuppy, amongst others. T-Pain's latest post also sees him wondering as to how he must go about apologizing for it.

T-Pain ignoring direct messages from famous personalities for years:

T-Pain, over the years, in addition to that of a singer and songwriter, has gone on to wear the hat of a record producer and streamer as well. Every now and then, the musician even shares his thoughts on the various happenings from around the world, including the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A peek into T-Pain's Instagram handle reveals the set of interests that the "Bartender" singer has.

A peek into T-Pain's Instagram:

A little about T-Pain:

Faheem Rasheed Najm, better known by his stage name T-Pain, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and streamer. His debut album, Rappa Ternt Sanga, was released in 2005. In 2007, T-Pain released his second album, Epiphany, which reached number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. Since then, the musician has given several hits. Some of T-Pain's songs are the likes of Wake Up Dead (Featuring Chris Brown), Up Down, Can't Believe it and Buy You A Drank, amongst others. As far as T-Pain's future endeavours are concerned, nothing has been revealed as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.