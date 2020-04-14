Taher Shah To Make Hollywood Debut After Latest Song 'Farishta'? Read Here

Pakistani singer Taher Shah recently released his new song, Farishta. The song has been in the news for a number of reasons. Many netizens have dropped several interesting comments about the song. However, Taher Shah now plans to go to Hollywood soon. Read on to know more details about the story:

ALSO READ | Taher Shah's New Song 'Farishta' Leaves Fans In Splits, See Reactions

Taher Shah plans to make music for Hollywood?

Taher Shah revealed in a now-deleted post that he is all set to make his Hollywood debut. He added in the post that he will be taking his music to Hollywood very soon. More details about the film or the music are still unclear The singer’s latest song, Farishta has also become a topic for netizens to make various memes on.

ALSO READ | Doordarshan's Rise In TRPs Invites Memes From Twitterati; Check Out The Funniest Ones

In the same post, Taher Shah even explained the philosophy behind his song, Farishta. He said that the song means that children are similar to angels. He added that they are an asset of a civilised nation. Taher further stated that the children will make us proud in the future and are an essential component of society. The singer added that the ultimate message of Farishta is that an innocent child can change the world with just one smile.

The post has also surfaced on the internet. Check it out:

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Surprises Fans By Sporting A Completely New Look On Instagram; Take A Look

In the same post, Taher Shah also added he wrote, produced and even directed the music video of Farishta. The video shows a child entering a fantasy world as a king. He even went on to say that the personality of the animated child shown in the video has a resemblance to his son. Taher Shah added that Farishta is dedicated to his son and all the other children across the world.

ALSO READ | AR Rahman Reveals Michael Jackson Wanted To Make The 2nd "We Are The World" With Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.