From Floating Mermaid To Confusing Lyrics, Taher Shah's 'Farishta' Is Quirky At Best

Taher Shah is a famous name when it comes to her style of songs - some quirky and other less so. He recently released a song named Farishta on his YouTube channel. The song's video is animated, where one can see a young boy in a blue and yellow costume with the song playing in the background.

Here are some quirky and weird lyrics from Taher Shah's new song:

"Main Farishta insaan hu"

"Bina tere Mohabbat aisi, rehti tanha jalpari jaisi"

The video has the young boy looking at a mermaid in the water as the above lyrics progresses. The mermaid can be seen floating on the water. Here is a snip from the video:

The young boy in the video sits down with his pet unicorn, which has yellow eyes, he starts making something in the snow. From a mould of snow, he makes the shape of T, which is purple in colour. T represents the first letter of his name, Taher Shah.

At the end of the video, the boy in the video is given a flower from the little fairy that he is in love with. While they are standing right in the middle of a bed of flowers, she still uses her magic to procure the same flower for him. Then, as he reaches the gates of his castle, the fairy comes to him. He gives that flower to her, who gets impressed and goes with him in the castle.

The unicorn which can be seen in the whole video is pure white with a yellow horn and yellow eyes. By the end of the video, the unicorn has turned into a golden unicorn. The side decorations outside the castle seem to be fairies, but it is not clear if they are just statues.

While the lyrics claim that the boy is the farishta, there is also a fairy in the movie. It is unclear whether the boy is the Farishta or the fairy. While some of part of the lyrics seems to be philosophical, talking about how there are many angels on earth, there are some romantic lyrics in the song as well.

Source: Taher Shah YouTube

