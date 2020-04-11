Taher Shah's New Song 'Farishta' Leaves Fans In Splits, See Reactions

Taher Shah recently released his new song Farishta. His earlier songs like Eye to Eye and Mankind's Angel were previously trolled heavily by internet users. This time around also, it looks like Taher Shah has attracted a number of trolls which has sparked a surge of memes on the Farishta song.

While some internet users are heavily trolling the song by calling it the worse thing to happen to humanity, others are ironically trying to find subtle and deep meaning to songs. Whether it the former or the latter, the song has undoubtedly brought upon a meme fest as many netizens have united to troll Taher Shah's Farshta song. Check it out below -

Farishta song trolled by netizens

2020 🙄

Jan: World War 3

Feb: Australian bushfire

Mar: Covid-19

Apr: FARISHTA (Song by #tahirshah)



You are welcome.https://t.co/r1hWTPDFBA — بنتِ کشمیر 🍁 (@noureen_naqvi) April 11, 2020

Government need to play this song on streets to let people stay at home 😂 #Farishta pic.twitter.com/9yAJbDk1YA — mhtoori (@muzamil_toori) April 11, 2020

Corona Virus - I'm the most destroying thing happened to humanity this year



Taher shah : Hold my Farishta !#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/dB4fg4Knir — Skin Doctor (@itchymissy) April 11, 2020

My situation after 20 sec listing to#TaherShah new song #farishta.

So, listen on ur own risk. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AZ6WjcTGz0 — Osama Ahmer (@osamamughal123) April 11, 2020

Farishta is the perfect example of a supremely talented artist venturing beyond the confines of their comfort zone into unknown territory to produce a masterpiece which, despite its experimental nature, still retains the charm of previous works. Name a greater legend, I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/Ha1vanT001 — Hamza (@wingsforus) April 10, 2020

