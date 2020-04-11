The Debate
Taher Shah's New Song 'Farishta' Leaves Fans In Splits, See Reactions

Music

Taher Shah recently released his new song 'Farishta' which is being trolled heavily by fans. The song has sparked a meme fest on the internet.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
taher shah

Taher Shah recently released his new song Farishta. His earlier songs like Eye to Eye and Mankind's Angel were previously trolled heavily by internet users. This time around also, it looks like Taher Shah has attracted a number of trolls which has sparked a surge of memes on the Farishta song. 

Also read: Taher Shah is back with new song 'Farishta' to drive away quarantine blues; Watch

While some internet users are heavily trolling the song by calling it the worse thing to happen to humanity, others are ironically trying to find subtle and deep meaning to songs. Whether it the former or the latter, the song has undoubtedly brought upon a meme fest as many netizens have united to troll Taher Shah's Farshta song. Check it out below - 

Farishta song trolled by netizens

Also read: Sophie Turner Gives Husband Joe Jonas A Quarantine Makeover, Marvels At Her Own Skills

Also read: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas sport masks amid Coronavirus fears and pregnancy rumours; see

Also read: Taher Shah's new song 'Farishta' invites hilarious memes that will make your day better

Also read: Taher Shah’s new song 'Farishta' is a cringe-fest, but where is Taher Shah?

 

 

 

