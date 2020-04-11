Taher Shah's New Song 'Farishta' Leaves Fans In Splits, See Reactions

Taher Shah recently released his new song Farishta. His earlier songs like Eye to Eye and Mankind's Angel were previously trolled heavily by internet users. This time around also, it looks like Taher Shah has attracted a number of trolls which has sparked a surge of memes on the Farishta song.
While some internet users are heavily trolling the song by calling it the worse thing to happen to humanity, others are ironically trying to find subtle and deep meaning to songs. Whether it the former or the latter, the song has undoubtedly brought upon a meme fest as many netizens have united to troll Taher Shah's Farshta song. Check it out below -
2020 🙄— بنتِ کشمیر 🍁 (@noureen_naqvi) April 11, 2020
Jan: World War 3
Feb: Australian bushfire
Mar: Covid-19
Apr: FARISHTA (Song by #tahirshah)
You are welcome.https://t.co/r1hWTPDFBA
Government need to play this song on streets to let people stay at home 😂 #Farishta pic.twitter.com/9yAJbDk1YA— mhtoori (@muzamil_toori) April 11, 2020
Just woke up— Muhammad Muzammil (@muzmlgujjar) April 11, 2020
Me: Let's see what's new on twitter
saw #tahirshah #farishta and #WaqarZaka trending
Me: 👇 pic.twitter.com/JZP0gw4h79
Corona Virus - I'm the most destroying thing happened to humanity this year— Skin Doctor (@itchymissy) April 11, 2020
Taher shah : Hold my Farishta !#TaherShah pic.twitter.com/dB4fg4Knir
My situation after 20 sec listing to#TaherShah new song #farishta.— Osama Ahmer (@osamamughal123) April 11, 2020
So, listen on ur own risk. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AZ6WjcTGz0
Farishta is the perfect example of a supremely talented artist venturing beyond the confines of their comfort zone into unknown territory to produce a masterpiece which, despite its experimental nature, still retains the charm of previous works. Name a greater legend, I'll wait. pic.twitter.com/Ha1vanT001— Hamza (@wingsforus) April 10, 2020
After #TaherShah new song #farishta my buddies come and asked👇👇 pic.twitter.com/EJZd3k3lNn— Crunchy (@Radbarry) April 10, 2020
