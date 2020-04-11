List Of Taher Shah's Most Popular Songs Including His Latest Release, 'Farishta'

Tahir Shah has been one of the most popular internet sensations of this generation. He has managed to make it to the headlines for releasing his latest music video, Farishta. The song has already gotten a huge number of retweets and tags on Twitter. Farishta’s music video features a set of two animated fairyland characters. The singer has already managed to make his most popular singles, Mankind’s Angel and Eye To Eye quite popular and will certainly be remembered for his out-of-the-box musical compositions. Here are Taher Shah’s most popular songs to date.

"FARISHTA" SONG BY TAHER SHAH

CHILDREN ARE THE ANGELS OF THE EARTHhttps://t.co/WXDEvyJbgw pic.twitter.com/0N7B2BBddW — TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) April 10, 2020

Tahir Shah's songs since his internet outbreak

Farishta

Farishta is Taher Shah’s latest musical release that has managed to gain massive viewership in just a day of its release. The singer has released the song with a tag of and has also put in a lot of effort for the music video itself. The video features an animated story that goes well with Taher Shah’s music in the background. According to the video, Farishta’s lyrics, singing, concept, story and direction are led by the singer himself. The video also says that the song is produced by Eye To Eye production ltd.

Eye To Eye

Eye To Eye was Taher Shah first musical release that got him the recognition all over the world. A number of news publishing houses claim that his Eye To Eye song along made him an internet sensation overnight. The song was released in the year 2013, and reportedly, Taher Shah took over 20 years to write this song. The song’s music video currently has over 1.6 million views on Taher Shah’s official Youtube page.

Mankind’s Angel

The song’s name is just Angel, but it is popularly referred to as Mankind’s Angel according to its chorus. Taher Shah dropped this track in the year 2016 and ruled the internet with funny bits and screenshots from his video. The singer attracted over 3.4 million viewers from his music video that managed to give an abundance of meme content. According to the video, Taher Shah is responsible for Angel’s lyrics, singing, concept and direction. The video also says that the song is produced by Eye To Eye production ltd.

