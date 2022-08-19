'Taki Taki' Hitmaker DJ Snake Announces His Six-city India Tour; Details Inside

William Sami Étienne Grigahcine, known by his stage name DJ Snake, has finally announced his six-city India tour with Sunburn Arena. For the past couple of years, the world has been denied the opportunity to attend large-scale concerts and tours due to pandemic regulations. Grigahcine has consistently stated that India will be one of the first countries he will return to perform in once the situation improves.

The hitmaker behind songs like Taki Taki, Disco Maghreb, Magenta Rithm and more will be performing in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai. As per a report by Rolling Stones, the first city on the list is Ahmedabad, followed by a performance in Delhi NCR, and a performance in Hyderabad. The artiste will then travel to Pune, Mumbai and finally Bengaluru for the concert. Tickets will go live on August 22, 2022, at noon and the price range will start from Rs 999 onwards.

Check Out DJ Snake India Tour Dates And Cities

Cities – Dates

Ahmedabad – Nov. 18

Delhi NCR – Nov. 19

Hyderabad – Nov. 20

Pune – Nov. 25

Mumbai – Nov. 26

Bengaluru – Nov. 27

The Taki Taki hitmaker also shared the news on his Instagram handle as he uploaded a video and wrote, "India, I am back. Tickets are on sale on Monday, August 22nd." Watch the video here:

As per the publication, DJ Snake also released a statement, which read,

"I am excited to be coming back to India. When I visited India during Holi 2019 and Sunburn Goa 2019, the energy and vibe were so upbeat and positive everywhere. It is always amazing to travel to different cities in India. The cultural exposure inspires my music and India certainly tops in that area."

Reflecting upon the upcoming tour, CEO of Sunburn Karan Singh said , "The pandemic put a temporary break on our Arena shows, but now we are back with some of the biggest names in the global music industry to entertain our fans pan India. Sunburn fans can look forward to an amazing hi-tech entertaining Arena experience this fall."

