Tameez Seekho! Kailash Kher Lashes Out At Khelo India Event Organisers Over Mismanagement

Kailash Kher recently performed at the inaugural ceremony of the Khelo India University Games. The event took place in Lucknow on Thursday. Ahead of his performance, the singer seemingly lost his cool over alleged mismanagement and blamed the organisers while speaking from the stage.

In the viral video, Kher could be seen getting angry and said that he waited for an hour to perform. He schooled the audience on manners. Kher said, "Zyada command dikhaayi jaa rahi hai. I'm Yogi Adityanath's favourite. Commando giri vahaan dikhaao jahan dikhaayi jaaye. (You guys are showing attitude, show this attitude where it needs to be shown) Tameez seekho. I was made to wait for an hour. What kind of Khelo India is this? Does it happen like this? It doesn't work like that."

In another video, Kher said that he will perform for the audience and the country even after the delay and the mismanagement. He sang songs including Babm Babm Bam, Mangal Mangal and Gaura. Meanwhile, the Khelo India University Games was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. Along with him, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Youth, Affairs, and Sports Anurag Thakur attended the event. It began on May 25 and will end on June 3.

Kailash Kher attacked at Hampi Utsav

This is not the first time when Kailash Kher encountered a troublesome situation during one of his concerts, which made him uncomfortable. Almost three months back, on January 27, the playback singer performed at the Hampi Utsav in Karnataka. While performing, he was allegedly attacked on stage. Two youths allegedly threw a bottle on stage from the audience after they demanded that Kher sung a Kannada song. After the incident, the police immediately took the miscreants into custody. However, the singer didn't sustain any injuries.