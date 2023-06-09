Tamil Singer Bhuvana Seshan Comes Out In Support Of Chinmayi Sripada

A week after Chinmayi Sripada questioned Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for his silence on allegations of sexual harassment against well-known poet-lyricist Vairamuthu, another singer from the state has spoken up in Sripada's support. Expressing her support for the Tamil singer, Bhuvana Seshan, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, said she wanted to come out with what she went through and to "substantiate to the world that he (Vairamuthu) is capable of it because I have gone through it because when Chinmayi was coming out with her allegations nobody believed her because he was a big name."

What Chinmayi Sripada said:

Singer Chinmayi Sripada, in an exclusive conversation with Republic earlier, said that she is fighting a 'lone battle' since speaking out against renowned poet and lyricist Vairamuthu. Reflecting on her battle for justice, Sripada had said, "I have tagged so many politicians in Tamil Nadu on why they are continuing to support Mr. Vairamuthu and giving him a platform despite 17 women accusing him of sexual harrasment. I faced a ban on paper. I was officially banned from working in the Tamil film industry and this has been brought into force by the President of the dubbing union who is associated with BJP."

Singer Chinmayi extended her support to the protesting wrestlers and said that WFI’s outgoing Chief Brij Bhushan should face punishment. Chinamayi also acknowledged MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, for speaking out in favour of the wrestlers, but she has urged that he do the same in case of Vairamuthu.

Bhuvana Seshan's support for Chinmayi

Bhuvana Seshan, on Friday, talking about when she met Vairamuthu for the first time, said, "This was way back in 1998 when I was very young, very naive with a lot of dreams with singing playback. It so happened that I sang a jingle for a textile showroom which is based in Trichy. So that's how I met him (Vairamuthu) and then he told me that I have good voice and he said my Tamil diction was excellent.”

Seshan said Vairumuthu had told her: "I am going to take your demo to Mr AR Rahman." She subsequently went on to say: "“So the calls became more frequent and the remarks started getting a little personal. It took a little time for me to identify because I was too young and too naive. And one particular day he told me that he was going to Malaysia for an award function—he was getting an award in Malaysia—so he said "would you like to come?" So I asked him do you want me to sing or you want me to anchor, that's when he told me neither, I don't want you to sing or anchor. I want to come with me to Malaysia."

"That's when I really understood what was happening so I told him I am very uncomfortable with what you are saying it's not going to work out but then he pulled up a couple of names which I don’t want to take here and he said you see how do you think they made it big in the industry. I said I don't care about that, I am not sitting on the throne and moralising. This is my stance, I don't want to do it. I don't want to compromise my honour for my career if that means giving it up I will even give it up,”

Expressing her support for Chinmayi Sripada said, "In 2018, when Chinmayi came out with her allegations, my only purpose of coming out with what I went through was to substantiate to the world that he is capable of it because I have gone through it because when Chinmayi was coming out with her allegations nobody believed that because he was a big name and they thought it was a personal rivalry that they both had.”