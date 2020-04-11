Tanishk Bagchi's Remake Songs That Fans Can Listen To During Quarantine

Recently, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's Masakali 2.0 was released online. This song was a remake version of AR Rahman's original song Masakali from the movie Delhi 6. This is remade by Tanishk Bagchi, and after the remake, he has been facing a lot of backlash. He also became a victim of Wikipedia’s bio change movement. Here are a few songs that Tanishk Bagchi has remixed over the years that you should listen to.

Tanishk Bagchi's songs that he has remade over the years

Coca Cola

Coca Cola is a song from the film Luka Chuppi. This song was remade for the film by Tanishk Bagchi. THis Tanishk Bagchi's song has received over 437 million views and 1.7 million likes on YouTube. Coca Cola features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and the song is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This is one of the most loved Tanishk Bagchi's songs.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

Originally made for Govinda and Raveena Tandon's film Dulhe Raja this song was loved by fans. Tanishk Bagchi remade this song for 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The song is sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The song has crossed over 94 million views on YouTube. Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey.

Photo Song

This song is also remade by Tanishk Bagchi. It has received over 117 million views on YouTube. The romantic song is written by Nirmaan. Photo Song is sung by Karan Sehmbi. The original song received 64 million views on YouTube. The song features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Masakali 2.0

The original song Masakali was created by AR Rahman for Delhi 6 featuring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Masakali 2.0 stars Marjaavaan duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. This remix song created by Tanishk is sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar.

Ole Ole 2.0

This song was remade by Tanishk Bagchi for the film Jawaani Jaaneman. This song was originally made for Saif Ali Khan film Yeh Dillagi. The original was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and the new version is sung by Amit Mishra and Tanishk Bagchi. Ole Ole 2.0 features Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F. This song has over 29 million views on Youtube.

