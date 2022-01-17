Taylor Swift And Beau Joe Alwyn Spark Engagement Rumours As Couple Jet Off To London

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have fuelled speculation that an engagement could be imminent after jetting off to Cornwall for a three-day break. The pair have now been dating for over four years after first being linked t the beginning of 2017. The popstar and her actor beau could be all set to take the next step in their relationship.

According to The Sun, Taylor and Joe jetted from Nashville to London last week, before heading off to Cornish hotspot St Ives for a romantic getaway.

Taylor Swift & beau Joe Alwyn jet off to London

The report suggests the three-day romantic getaway has sparked rumours that the celebrity couple flew 4,000 miles for the short trip, which The Sun's sources have described as 'particularly special' for the couple. An insider has told the news outlet that going that far 'just for a few days clearly meant a lot to them.'

The insider told that it feels like 'things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards.' Adding to this, the source also revealed that the couple, who are certainly happy and enjoying their time together, have lived together throughout lockdown and that has made things all the more serious between them.'

As per a report by Dailymail, it is believed that for maximum privacy, the pair has rented a house in the area rather than staying in a hotel room. The outlet has reported once they had wrapped up their trip in the UK they flew to Maine. Taylor and Joe have been managing their time between the US and London in recent years, between a residence in Primrose Hill and her 'main house' in Nashville.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn very private relationship sparks engagement rumours

They have been very private about their relationship, however, they have fuelled both engagement and marriage rumours over the course of the past year. In September 2018, the actor talked with British Vogue about their decision to keep the relationship private. Several months later, he also continued to defend to Esquire why they have decided to not make their relationship public. He said that he did not seek out advice on that when he was asked whether he had received advice about navigating a high-profile relationship.

