Taylor Swift And Evermore Park Decide To Have Legal Truce; Here's More

While Taylor Swift has made headlines for many different reasons in the recent times, her legal feud with the Evermore Park in Utah had raised several speculations. The legal battle had been going on for quite some time now, but it finally seems to have arrived at a solution. Both Taylor Swift and Evermore Park had sued each other, but as of now, both the parties have decided to drop the lawsuits against each other. This news has been confirmed by the spokesperson of the singer, as reported in Variety.

Taylor Swift and Evermore Park drop their legal charges

The issue first began when Evermore Park sued Taylor in Utah on February 2. They expressed their issue with Taylor’s album titled Evermore, and its merchandise that was being sold. The lawsuit alleged that sales of its merchandise infringed upon the park and its trademarks, due to similar names. As a retaliation, Taylor Swift’s company TAS Rights Management sued the park in her home turf of Tennessee. Their lawsuit was based on the allegation that the costume performers at the park had been singing her popular songs at Evermore Park without a license. It also claimed that the demands were made for the same by the performing rights organisation BMI.

Even though the two lawsuits seem unrelated to each other in nature, a mention of the park’s lawsuit was made in the lawsuit made by TAS. The legal battle had been ensuing ever since, but both parties have finally decided to settle for a truce. The spokesperson of the singer gave a basic insight into their legal suit, saying that both the parties have dismissed their respective lawsuits as a resolution. Furthermore, the resolution has been made without any “monetary settlement” or compensation from either of the sides.

However, there has been no word yet from the concerned authorities of Evermore Park about the said truce. The theme park is said to be without any rides and is currently closed. It also had to cancel its “planned winter season”, along with laying off several of its employees in the financial damage caused by the ongoing pandemic.