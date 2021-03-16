Taylor Swift And Harry Styles Reunite At Grammys 2021, Fans Trend #Haylor To Celebrate

Grammys 2021 have led Haylor fans to resurface. At the Grammys 2021, exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles reunited and even interacted. When Harry won his first Grammy award this year, fans were quick to notice how Taylor Swift was one of the first few people to stand in his honour. Haylor fans have taken over social media and cannot help but react to this reunion.

Grammys 2021 leave Haylor fans emotional

Grammys 2021 took place on March 14, 2021, and gave music lovers plenty of moments to talk about. Right from BTS attending the night virtually to Megan Thee Stallion winning the Best New Artist award. But apart from award moments, an interaction took place during the ceremony as Harry Styles was passing Taylor’s table.

The Grammys official YouTube channel shared a video of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles interacting with each other. This video took over social media in no time. Grammys 2021 was an important night for both pop artists since Taylor Swift created history by becoming the first female artist to win Album of the Year thrice, and Harry Styles won his first-ever Grammy award for his hit single Watermelon Sugar.

As mentioned earlier, fans could not keep calm as this reunion took place. Few fans even pointed out how Taylor was one of the first few people Harry Styles was announced as the winner in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for his single Watermelon Sugar from his sophomore album, Fine Line. While others added how this reunion made 2021 better. Take a look at some of the reactions to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles’ reunion at the Grammys 2021.

it's the camera going back and forth between Harry and Taylor multiple times for me. #GRAMMYs #haylor pic.twitter.com/XcASeqd7TS — morgan (@m_corbetta) March 15, 2021

OH MY GOD HARRY WON A GRAMMY AND TAYLOR CLAPPED FOR HIM #HAYLOR IS BACK MY DIVORCED PARENTS ARE BACK — madison (@madisoncox05) March 15, 2021

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles’ relationship

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles had a short-lived romance in 2012. But this relationship between the pop stars was highly publicized as the two were photographed together on multiple occasions. Their relationship even led to fans coining their ship name, 'Haylor'. Many fans believe that Harry Styles cheated on Taylor Swift and this caused the two to part ways. After their breakup, both Harry and Taylor allegedly wrote songs about each other. According to Taylor Swift’s fans, she wrote the songs Style, I Wish You Would, and I Knew You Were Trouble about the then One Direction member. Harry then allegedly dedicated the songs Perfect and Two Ghosts to evermore singer.