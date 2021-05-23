Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Are Best Of Pals, But Why Did Their Infamous 2012 Feud Start?

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry fans are dreaming about the two pop stars collaborating on a brand-new track or a few. Taylor Swift not only is on good terms with Katy but even sent a present to her daughter Bloom days after her birth. But this was not the case a decade ago, back in the day Taylor and Katy were involved in one of the famous feuds in the music industry. So, what caused this feud between the two pop stars? Find out below.

Why did Taylor Swift and Katy Perry fight?

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry were on the best of terms back in 2009 and often tweeted compliments to each other. Taylor Swift even attended Katy’s part in 2009 and deemed it the “best ever” part she has been to. In April 2010, Katy even performed at Swift’s Fearless tour and enthralled the fans. But it all changed when the backup dancer drama surfaced in 2012-13.

According to Glamour’s report, Perry’s backup dancers from the California Dreams tour were part of Swift’s Red Tour. But before the tour could end, they joined Perry on her Prismatic tour. This backup dancer issue was the reason for their feud. In 2014, Swift in interview with Rolling Stone hinted that her song, Bad Blood was about a female pop star and many believed that it was about Perry. Without taking a name, Swift said that this pop star tried to sabotage her entire tour. This statement led to Katy once tweeting about, somebody being Regina George in a sheep’s clothing, an alleged tweet about Swift.

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

This drama continued for two more years and resurfaced in 2016 due to Swift’s ex Calvin Harris. After Swift and Harris split, it was revealed that Taylor wrote the song What You Came For under pseudonym Nils Sjoberg. In a since deleted Twitter rant, Harris said that he will not Taylor to bury him like the way she did to Katy. Katy allegedly reacted to this with a tweet stating that time ultimately reveals the truth.

Time, the ultimate truth teller. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 9, 2015

In 2017 on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, Katy Perry spoke about her feud with Swift and confirmed that it was about backup dancers. She also revealed that Bad Blood was about her. In 2018, Katy Perry made the first move to squash their beef and send a real olive branch at the start of Taylor’s Reputation Stadium Tour. Soon after, Katy Perry appeared in Swift’s You Need to Calm Down video.

In September 2020, Swift sent an embroidered blanket after the birth of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. The blanket featured a hand embroidered message, “Baby Bloom” and a tiny orange flower below it. Thus this famous pop feud was squashed and now the two seem close pals.

IMAGE: TAY_SWIFTIES89'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.