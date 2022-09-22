Taylor Swift Bags Songwriter-artist Of Decade Award At 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards

Taylor Swift recently created history as she won one of the biggest honours of the night as she bagged the VMAs video of the year award for her version of All Too Well and became the singer to bag the award three times. Another was added to the list recently as Taylor Swift bagged the Songwriter artist of the decade award at the Nashville Songwriter Awards 2022.

Taylor Swift reveals the secret to her songwriting success

According to Variety, as Taylor Swift accepted the songwriter artist of the decade award at the ceremony, she went down memory lane and recalled the time she wrote her first song 20 years ago. She revealed how she used to dream about one day getting to bounce around the different musical worlds of her various sonic influences, and change up the production of her albums.

“Twenty years ago I wrote my first song. I used to dream about one day getting to bounce around the different musical worlds of my various sonic influences, and change up the production of my albums. I hoped that one day, the blending of genres wouldn’t be such a big deal. There’s so much discussion about genre and it always usually leads back to a conversation about melody and production. But that leaves out possibly my favourite part of songwriting: lyricism,” she said.

She even shed light on how she categorised some of her songs in the ‘Quill’ style and revealed how she secretly established genre categories for lyrics she wrote. She added, “And I’ve never talked about this publicly before, because, well, it’s dorky. But I also have, in my mind, secretly, established genre categories for lyrics I write. Three of them, to be exact. They are affectionately titled Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics, and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics.”

Taylor Swift recently shared the title and cover of the 13-track album. Sharing the post she wrote, "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

Image: AP