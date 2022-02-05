Last Updated:

Taylor Swift Becomes First Singer To Get Course In Her Name In A New York University

The New York University’s Clive Davis Institute has just launched its first ever course all about singer, Taylor Swift. The course started on January 26, 2022.

American singer Taylor Swift is well-known for supporting independent music shops and vinyl culture. Recently, Taylor was named as the first-ever global ambassador of Record Store Day. Now, the singer has gained yet another achievement as the New York University’s Clive Davis Institute has just launched its first-ever course all about the chart-topping singer Taylor Swift.

The course started on January 26, 2022, and will continue until March 9, 2022, and is being taught by Rolling Stone journalist Brittany Spanos. Though the singer has been invited to speak to the class the invitation is still pending. The class will cover the singer’s evolution as “a creative music entrepreneur” and the “legacy” of songwriters that have influenced Swift. 

All about the course

As per Variety, the course's description reads, "This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity." It continued, "Through readings, lectures and more, the class delves into analyses of the culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness and power as it relates to her image and the images of those who have both preceded and succeeded her." "We’ll also consider topics like copyright and ownership, American nationalism and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry", it read.

Objectives of the course

  • "Students will develop an understanding and appreciation for Taylor Swift as a creative music entrepreneur; Students will learn to deconstruct the way her creativity and songwriting have made her a durable presence in a quickly evolving music industry;
  • Students will learn about the legacy of pop and country songwriters that have influenced Swift as well as the discourses around “prodigies” in pop music history;
  • Students will gain an understanding of how discourses of youth and girlhood are often exploited in the media and music industries;
  • Students will learn about the politics of race in contemporary popular music, and to interrogate whiteness as it relates to Swift’s politics, songwriting, worldview and interactions with the wider cultural world around her;
  • Students will develop greater sophistication in their artistic appreciation, critical thinking, research and writing skills."
