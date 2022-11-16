Taylor Swift 'can't Cope' After 'All Too Well' Gets Grammy Song Of The Year Nomination

The Recording Academy announced Grammy nominations on Tuesday, November 15, and singer Taylor Swift seems to be elated after her track All Too Well was nominated for Song of the Year. Following her track's nomination, Swift penned a note expressing her excitement.

Taylor Swift shared a clip from her track All Too Well on her IG stories and wrote a note mentioning how she has "too many reasons" to lose her mind. She added that her 10-minute-long track All Too Well is the song she is the proudest of and its nomination is "momentous and surreal" for her. She wrote, "So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but...All Too Well 10 is the song I'm most proud of, out of anything I’ve written. The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting... it’s momentous and surreal."

The singer further mentioned how her co-writer Liz Rose has always believed in her and they are both nominated together now. The singer penned, "Just got off the phone with @lizrosemusic, my cowriter on ATW, and reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14. She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute I can’t cope." She then thanked her fans and wrote, "I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I'll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you."

Taylor Swift's previous Grammy nominations

Taylor Swift's nomination for Song of the Year marks her sixth in the category. Swift has been previously nominated for Song of the Year for You Belong With Me in 2010, Shake It Off in 2015, Blank Space in 2016, Lover in 2020, and Cardigan in 2021. However, she has never bagged the trophy in the category.

Apart from the category, the Love Story singer also bagged nominations for Best Country Song for I Bet You Think About Me, Best Music Video for All Too Well, and Best Song Written for Visual Media for Carolina.

Image: AP