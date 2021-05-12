Taylor Swift Celebrates BRIT Global Icon Win With HAIM Sisters And 'a Glass Of Wine'

Taylor Swift recently enjoyed a glass of wine with Este and the rest of her besties. The Blank Space singer celebrated her BRIT’s Global Icon Award win with the HAIM sisters. She then shared a picture of themselves drinking some wine and added a long lyric from their collab track, No Body No Crime from Swift’s album evermore.

Taylor Swift celebrates BRIT win with the HAIM sisters

Taylor Swift has already won two major awards in 2021. Back in March, the singer won a Grammy for her album folkore, making her one of the few artists to win an Album of the Year award thrice. Now, she has become the first woman and American to win the BRIT award for Global Icon. Taylor Swift celebrated this major milestone in her career with a celebratory drink with her friends.

Taylor Swift took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself enjoying some wine with the HAIM sisters, namely, Este, Danielle, and Alana. Along with posing for this quirky picture, Taylor Swift wrote, “We meet up every Tuesday night for dinner and a glass of wine”. As mentioned earlier, this quote is a lyric from Taylor’s song No Body No Crime featuring the HAIM sisters. Take a look at Taylor Swift’s Instagram post below.

Taylor Swift accepted the Global Icon award from GOT fame Maisie Williams and soon began thanking her friends and family who supported her in her journey. In her award speech, Taylor Swift did not forget to thank her boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn. Joe was one of the songwriters on Taylor Swift’s sister albums folklore and evermore. He chose to go by the pseudonym, William Bowery.

Apart from winning major awards, Taylor Swift is currently busy re-recording her first six albums. She has already released Fearless (Taylor’s version). The album featured six additional songs that were previously rejected when Swift was recording the album for the first time. Now, Taylor Swift’s fans a.k.a. Swifties are eagerly waiting for her to drop her next re-recorded album. And if fan theories are to be believed this next album is 1989. The album marked Taylor Swift’s second Album of the Year win the Grammys and cemented her place as a pop musician.

IMAGE: TAYLOR SWIFT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.