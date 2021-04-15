Taylor Swift Discusses Origin Of Hey Stephen; Clarifies It Isn't About Stephen Colbert

Singer Taylor Swift recently re-released her 2008 album Fearless. During her appearance on The Late Show, she and the host of the show, Stephen Colbert, got into a discussion about the origins of her song Hey Stephen from her new album. Read more here.

Origin of Hey Stephen

Taylor Swift recently made an appearance on the talk show The Late Show where she was asked by the host of the show, Stephen Colbert, if her latest song Hey Stephen was written for him. And also before Swift came to the stage, Stephen showed throwback footage from a 2009 episode of his Comedy Central show The Colbert Report during which he had bragged about the Love Story singer sending him a signed copy of the original album.

Taylor Swift replied that the song wasn't about him because she was just 18 when she wrote the song back in 2008. She further added that Stephen was probably 44 years old back then. Eventually, Taylor revealed that the song was actually about the famous author Stephen King. Taylor also explained that if she had written the song keeping Stephen Colbert in mind, she would have a different title and different lyrics because songwriting was all about details.

Taylor Swift's latest album

Taylor Swift recently released her album Fearless (Taylor's Version), which is a re-recording of all her old songs from her original album Fearless, which was released back in 2008. Before the release of the album, Taylor had shared the tracklist with her fans and followers on Instagram. The album contains 27 tracks in total. While she shared the list, she thanked singer Keith Urban for helping her with the project. Taylor wrote in her captions, "You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. Here’s the full tracklist, my friends. I’m really honoured that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. It was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes until we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless".

Source: Stephen Colbert and Taylor Swift's Instagram