Taylor Swift Donates $50,000 To Support Family Whose Father Died Of COVID-19

Grammy-winner Taylor Swift often extends her support to families in need and her recent act of kindness goes beyond measure. The popstar along with her mother Andrea have now provided monetary support to a Memphis-based family. The 31-year-old star and her 63-year-old mother jointly donated a whopping $50,000 to a GuFundMe fundraiser.

The GoFundMe was set up for a woman namely Vickie Quarles and her five daughters. The family lost husband and father Theodis Ray Quarles back in the month of December 2020. Theodis reportedly put up a strong fight for survival but eventually succumbed to the battle against the contagious COVID-19 virus. After the demise of Theodis, the family had been dealing with a financial crisis.

In order to procure help from society, Vicky’s friend DeQuanda Smith launched the crowdfunding page for the family. Now, in a recent interview with E! DeQuanda confirmed that Taylor Swift and her mother has made a generous donation to support the family. While talking to the portal, Vicky said that she is ‘incredibly grateful’ to everyone who extending their support for raising funds for their family. Vicky specially thanked Taylor for her ‘thoughtfulness and generosity'.

Vicky said that the sweet personal note sent by Swift warmed her heart. Grieving the loss of her husband, she added that the journey ahead will never be the same without Theodis. However, with each passing day, she is humbled and ‘anchored in hope’ so that she can continue to raise all her girls to be as compassionate and caring as the singer and her mother.

The crowdfunding page was set up with an aim to raise around $50,000. Now, the generous donation made by the musician and her mother has pushed the total beyond the mark. The current tally of the fund is estimated to be around $61,840. On the GoFundMe page, Vicky’s friend specified that she began the donation initiative to offer monetary relief for her family. "Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries...and ultimately their weddings," she wrote about the family on the website.

(Promo Image Source: Taylor Swift Instagram)