Taylor Swift Dropped These 4 Major Easter Eggs With 'You All Over Me'

Taylor Swift and Easter Eggs go in hand-in-hand with new song and album. The same is the case with You All Over Me by Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift’s brand-new track ‘From The Vault’ is the only things Swifties are talking about. No wonder fans were quick to figure out a few Easter Eggs in this new track featuring Maren Morris.

Taylor Swift’s You All Over Me: Easter Eggs

1. The ‘A Marvelous Time’ post

Taylor Swift took to social media and posted pictures from her big Grammy win. In the post, Taylor shared a picture of herself enjoying a drink while wearing a white dress. Moreover, the picture also featured Aaron Dessner. Taylor’s You All Over Me release post also included a picture in the same dress. Hence Taylor had hinted about this track on March 17 itself.

2. 'You All Over Me' is prequel to 'Clean'

You All Over Me was written around the time she was penning her album Fearless. No wonder, You All Over Me by Taylor Swift holds a close resemblance to her track Clean. Many fans were quick to point out the same on Twitter. Fans even compared the wine-stained dress lyrics from this new track and the Clean’s chorus in their tweets. Hence the upcoming Taylor Swift's From The Vault tracks could feature these kinds of similarities as well. Take a look.

taylor saying “no amount of freedom gets you clean” and then writing on 1989 “gone was any trace of you i think i am finally clean” has actually corrected my vision #YouAllOverMe — Emily Brengle (@emilybrengle) March 26, 2021

3. You All Over Me could be about Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift has penned several tracks about her past relationships. Even though these tracks never directly mentioned her exes the moments and the timelines matched well with the lyrics. Back in 2008, Taylor Swift dated Disney alum Joe Jonas for a brief period. Hence the You All Over Me lyrics, “The best and worst day of June” could be about Jonas since she dated allegedly dated him from July to October 2008.

4. Selena Gomez collab

A few days ago, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s fans began trending #Taylena on Twitter. All thanks to Selena Gomez sharing a throwback post featuring Taylor Swift and her cat Benjamin Button. Since Maren Morris and Taylor Swift collaborated on You All Over Me, one can expect Selena and Taylor to collab next. The next track from Taylor Swift’s From The Vault could confirm this fan theory.

Image Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram