Taylor Swift Fan Works As Security Guard At Her Concert After Failing To Buy Tickets

Taylor Swift fans are known to go all out to show their love and support for the singer. However, one particular fan has gone viral on the internet with his last stunt. At her latest Nashville concert, a video of the security guard singing along to Taylor Swift’s I Knew You Were Trouble started doing rounds on the internet. However, there is more than what meets the eye.

Devis Perrigo rose to fame on the internet as a video of him enjoying Taylor Swift’s Nashville concert went viral. Davis Perrigo is no regular fan of the singer, he has come to be known as the security guard who was the most enthusiastic to see the singer perform. Unable to find tickets for the concert, Swiftie decided to take up a job as a security guard at the Nissan Stadium, the venue of the singer’s concert.

ℹ️ | Davis Perrigo, the security guard who went viral after singing along to Taylor Swift at #TSTheErasTour, applied for the job after being unable to secure tickets!



"My wife jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion, considering I've never been broken up with,"… pic.twitter.com/VGw5j9W4OH — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) May 19, 2023

In an interview with News Channel 5, Davis Perrigo revealed that he took the job of the security guard only to see Taylor Swift perform. The video of him was posted on May 8 and has garnered more than 6 million views since. He also added, that the actual security present at the concert ‘reprimanded’ him for ‘going too hard’ and asked him to tone his excitement down. In conclusion, Davis said that “It really was a blessing that I didn't get tickets”.

Taylor Swift schools guard in concert

Taylor Swift’s Philadelphia concert on May 14 became a topic of discussion for Taylor’s fans. The singer-songwriter stopped her performance mid-song to address security personnel who were reportedly mistreating a fan. The video of the same went viral on the internet. In the video, Taylor can be seen stopping security guards during her performance of Bad Blood after noticing they were mistreating a fan who had apparently been taking pictures too close to the barricade.

🚨| Longer video of Taylor trying to stop a situation from further arising between security and some fans at tonight’s show during Bad Blood



“Hey stop. He wasn’t doing anything. HEY! STOP!”



pic.twitter.com/PqN8IIn04q — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 14, 2023

Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is currently on her 52-date Eras tour across the United States. The tour commenced on March 17 and will go on till August 9. Since the begging of the tour, the Lover singer has been making headlines be it for her shocking dive stunt, the unusual entry on stage or her breakup with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.