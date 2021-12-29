Taylor Swift Files Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit In 'Shake It Off' Plagiarism Row

It was recently revealed that Taylor Swift filed a motion to call off her trial with plagiarism allegations over her blockbuster song Shake It Off. The pop singer urged the court in her motion to dismiss the allegations and mentioned that no other court has ever allowed such a case for the trial.

All about Taylor Swift's Shake It Off lawsuit

According to Billboard, two weeks after the court rejected the plea to dismiss the lawsuit claiming Swift's plagiarism in her song Shake it Off, the singer's attorney pleaded to the judge to reconsider their decision again. The case against the pop singer was filed in 2017 by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, the songwriters who wrote “Playas Gon’ Play”.

As Taylor Swift's attorney filed a motion requesting the judge to reconsider the decision, he argued that no other court ever allowed such a case to proceed to trial. It was also mentioned in the motion that it was essential to distinguish between the protected and unprotected material in a plaintiff’s work and phrases such as players gonna play’ and ‘haters gonna hate’ were something that was free for everyone to use.

The attorney mentioned, “It is essential to distinguish between the protected and unprotected material in a plaintiff’s work. Doing so here leaves only this similarity: both works use versions of two short public domain phrases – ‘players gonna play’ and ‘haters gonna hate’ – that are free for everyone to use, and two other but different tautologies that plaintiffs claim share the same underlying general idea or concept. The presence of versions of the two short public domain statements and two other tautologies in both songs … simply does not satisfy the extrinsic test.”

On the other hand, Hall and Butler's attorney spoke to Billboard and called Swift's motion groundless. “She raised these argument before, and they were rejected. The precedent is clear that such motions are routinely denied because the rules are not designed to give an unhappy litigant one additional chance to sway the judge. We are confident the Court will adhere to this precedent here", the attorney further stated. It was back in 2017 when Sean Hall and Nathan Butler claimed that Swift copied the lyrics from their song and it was later dismissed in 2018 with a judge saying that the lyrics were too “banal” to be copyrighted. the decision was later overturned in 2020 when a Los Angeles judge confirmed the case to go ahead.

Image: Instagram/@taylorswift