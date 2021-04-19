Taylor Swift Gives Update About "pressing Issue" Related To Her Cat Meredith Grey | Watch

Hollywood singer and cat mommy, Taylor Swift, loves taking pictures and videos of her three cats. The singer often shares precious content featuring her cats for fans. However, it seems that not all of her cats enjoy having their picture taken. Taylor Swift's Instagram recently featured a hilarious update about her kitty, Meredith Grey, a name she shares with the Grey's Anatomy protagonist.

Fans had apparently been very concerned with Taylor Swift's cat, Meredith, seeing as the little feline hadn't made an appearance on the former's Instagram handle in a long time. Fans had apparently begun to wonder if the little cat was alright and hadn't run away. In the video Swift started off by saying, "We've been hearing some rumors on the internet recently," while holding another one of her pets, cat Benjamin Button adding, "I mean, they're not about you Benj, they're about your sister."

More about Taylor's video

The video then went on to share a few comments she's received from concerned fans, as well as remarks like "Strong discomfort", "intense dislike", "Please stop", "Go away" and "No" alongside some hilarious photos of her cat. Swift also explained, "So yeah, there it is. There's the explanation. She's just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself. She doesn't like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her. So there's your update on Meredith".

As the video ended, Swift included a clip of Meredith as she asks the cat what she thinks about the rumours saying, "Do you have any comment on the recent allegations that you're a missing cat?". Meredith can be seen hilariously walking away, paying no attention to his mother's questions. Taylor Swift's Fearless Taylor's Version has been a big success so far.

Taylor Swift's Fearless Taylor's Version

Swift also took to the opportunity to thank her fans for helping make her re-released version of Fearless a huge success, in the caption for the video featuring Meredith. Swift shared the video with the caption, "WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week. Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album first week of the last 6 years and the top release of 2021 so far. Honestly??? How?? Did I get this lucky???? I wanted to say thank you to you so today I will be addressing a very pressing issue." Take a look at the post below.

Image source - Taylor Swift's Instagram