Taylor Swift Gushes About Being A 'GOT' Fan As Maisie Williams Presents Her BRIT Award

Taylor Swift recently proved her GOT fan status at the BRIT Awards 2021. The Blank Space singer received the Global Icon Award from none other than Arya Stark a.k.a. Maisie Williams herself. After receiving the award from Williams, Taylor Swift talked about being a Game of Thrones fan and continued to fangirl over the Brit actor. Find out more details about this Swift and Williams interaction below.

Taylor Swift fan girls over Maisie Williams at BRIT Awards

Taylor Swift has added a new feather to her hat. The Grammy winner is now the first female artist to be the recipient of the prestigious, BRIT Global Icon Award. Taylor Swift accepted this award at the recently held BRIT Awards 2021. This win comes after Taylor Swift released her sister albums folklore and evermore in 2020 and her re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021.

But apart from winning the award, Taylor Swift was also excited for another reason. Swift was given this award by Arya Stark a.k.a. Maisie Williams. Taylor Swift who is A self-confessed Game of Thrones fan, could not help but fangirl over Williams, who was standing close to her as Swift began her award acceptance speech.

In her BRIT Award acceptance speech, Taylor Swift said, “Anyone who knows me at all knows that Game of Thrones in my life”. She further added, “So the fact that Maisie was here to present this..”. Swift wanted to hug her but since the award ceremony was a social-distanced one, she could not. She mentioned the same in her speech. She concluded her GOT fan girl talk by thanking Maisie for being present and presenting her with this award.

Apart from thanking and fangirling over Maisie Williams, Taylor Swift had quite a lot of people to thank. Before presenting this award, a montage clip was played where Swift’s friends and fellow singers spoke about her. The montage included bites by Selena Gomez and Annie Lennox, whom Swift thanked in her speech. Swift also gave a message to all the upcoming artists and said, “There are so many incredible new artists in this room tonight and a lot of people watching who have goals and ambitions and dreams for themselves”. She continued and said, “I need you to hear me when I say that there is no career path that comes free of negativity. If you’re being met with resistance, that probably means you’re doing something new”.

