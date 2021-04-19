Taylor Swift Is Busy Re-recording Next Album After Fearless (Taylor's Version)'s Success

Taylor Swift’s new re-recorded album might be ready soon. The songstress took to Twitter and revealed that she has begun re-recording one of her old albums and is now spending most of her time in the studio. Taylor Swift tweeted this update as her latest album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) topped the Billboard 200 chart after its release.

Taylor Swift is busy re-recording her second album

Taylor Swift ruled 2020 with two back to back albums, folklore and its sister album evermore. She then went on to perform a medley of a few songs from these albums at the Grammys 2021. But the highlight of the night was Taylor Swift winning the Album of the Year award for the third time for folklore. This award made Taylor Swift the first female artist to achieve this feat.

As the Grammy night came to an end, Taylor Swift was ready to top the charts again with the re-recorded version of her Fearless album titled Fearless (Taylor’s version). Taylor Swift’s latest album Fearless (Taylor’s version) premiered on April 9 and soon took over several music charts and even topped the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Now Swift has given a major update about her next re-recorded album. In a recent response to Billboard’s report, Taylor Swift wrote that she has been busy in the studio all day recording the next album. She also thanked her fans for their continued support of her re-recorded album journey. Take a look at Taylor Swift’s tweet about the re-recording journey below.

Been in the studio all day recording the next one - it’s really so amazing what you all have done here. ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ https://t.co/rxa5njMn0z — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 18, 2021

Taylor Swift chose to re-record her first six albums after her former label Big Machine founder Scooter Braun chose to sell the masters of these albums without Taylor’s prior approval. Hence, Taylor is now re-recording these albums to decrease the originals’ value in the market. Talking about Taylor Swift’s next re-recorded album, many Swifties believe that Taylor Swift’s next re-recorded album might be 1989.

The latest clue about the same was Taylor’s recent interview with Stephen Colbert on his talk show. Many Swifties took to Twitter and pointed out some of the Easter Eggs that Taylor Swift dropped during this appearance. Right from a picture of Stephen Colbert from 1989 to a seagull that was seen on the 1989 album cover. Take a look at these Easter Eggs about Taylor Swift’s album 1989 below.

there are so many signs!!

1) A 1989 photograph of Stephen Colbert on the top left

2) Seagull which is on the shirt on 1989 album cover

3) 8 hearts, 9 stars which leads to ‘89 #1989TaylorsVersion ðŸ¥³ pic.twitter.com/LNvSRJjGBJ — andre. (@TS8TR4CK) April 13, 2021

Image Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram