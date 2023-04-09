Last Updated:

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Break Up Rumours: Revisiting Couple's Six Years Of Relationship

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn met each other in 2016.  After being together for six years, they reportedly parted ways "amicably."

Hardika Gupta
Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn
1/10
Image: AP

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly called it quits. The couple dated for six years. Amid the breakup rumours, take a look at their relationship timeline. 

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn
2/10
Image: AP

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn met each other in 2016. Reportedly, they crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala. 

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn
3/10
Image: AP

Their dating rumours began soon after they were snapped while holding hands on a rare public appearance in London. 

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn
4/10
Image: AP

The couple initially tried to keep their relationship under wraps but the photos from their vacations went viral on the Internet, which fuelled dating rumours.

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn
5/10
Image: AP

The couple made their relationship official in September 2016. The singer-songwriter seemingly confirmed her relationship in her "September" cover.

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn
6/10
Image: AP

From award functions to beach vacays, they were snapped frequently. 

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn
7/10
Image: AP

Joe collaborated with Taylor on albums including Folklore and Evermore. While Folklore won the Grammy in 2021 for the best album of the year, Evermore was nominated in 2022 for the same category.

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn
8/10
Image: AP

The singer also skipped the Grammys Award ceremony and attended the BAFTAs with Joe. 

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn
9/10
Image: AP

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe confirmed being in quarantine with Taylor in a social media post. 

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn
10/10
Image: AP

After being each other's "rock" for six years, the couple has reportedly parted ways "amicably." According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, they broke up a few weeks ago.

