Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Break Up Rumours: Revisiting Couple's Six Years Of Relationship

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly called it quits. The couple dated for six years. Amid the breakup rumours, take a look at their relationship timeline.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn met each other in 2016. Reportedly, they crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala.
Their dating rumours began soon after they were snapped while holding hands on a rare public appearance in London.
The couple initially tried to keep their relationship under wraps but the photos from their vacations went viral on the Internet, which fuelled dating rumours.
The couple made their relationship official in September 2016. The singer-songwriter seemingly confirmed her relationship in her "September" cover.
Joe collaborated with Taylor on albums including Folklore and Evermore. While Folklore won the Grammy in 2021 for the best album of the year, Evermore was nominated in 2022 for the same category.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe confirmed being in quarantine with Taylor in a social media post.