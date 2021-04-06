Taylor Swift Opens The Vault, Shares Full Track List Of 'Fearless (Taylor’s Version)'

Taylor Swift is ready to bring back the Fearless era. The songstress has finally unveiled the complete 'Fearless (Taylor’s version)' track list. The track list comes a day after she shared a video of the ‘From the Vault’ and asked her fans to decode all the additional songs that will be present on 'Fearless (Taylor’s version)'.

Taylor Swift unveils full 'Fearless (Taylor’s version)' track list

Taylor Swift ruled 2020 by releasing two back-to-back albums, namely, folklore and evermore. A few weeks, she won the Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys and created history. Now, Swift plans to enthrall her fans by releasing the re-recorded Fearless album but this time it has been titled, 'Fearless (Taylor’s version)'.

Ahead of 'Fearless (Taylor’s version)' release on April 9, 2021, Taylor Swift revealed the full 'Fearless (Taylor’s version)' track list. She shared the names of all the 26 tracks that will feature on the album. Taylor has already released one song from the From The Vault section, titled, You All Over Me. The song features vocals by Maren Morris.

Along with the 'Fearless (Taylor’s version)' track list, Taylor Swift wrote, “You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. Here’s the full track list, my friends. I’m really honoured that @keithurband is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired him endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes till we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless”. Take a look Taylor Swift’s Instagram post below.

Before revealing the 'Fearless (Taylor’s version)' track list, Taylor Swift opened the ‘The vault door’ and shared a video of a huge puzzle for all the Swifties. Her fans were given the task to decode all the songs from the ‘From The Vault’ section of the upcoming re-released album. Along with the album, Taylor wrote, “The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert. Happy decoding!”. Take a look Taylor Swift’s Instagram post below.

Image Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram