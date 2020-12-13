Taylor Swift Opens Up On Sexism; Says 'showbiz Has A Different Vocabulary For Men & Women'

Taylor Swift is familiar with the unfair side of the music industry. She has often spoken about gender differences and the cold side of it. For many years, she has also refused to stream her music on streaming services such as Spotify and has been forced to record her albums again after her former record label, Big Machine Records sold her entire catalogue to Scooter Braun. In an interview with CBS Sunday, Taylor opened up about how even when one is the highest-paid celebrity in the world, being a woman in the music industry isn’t easy.

Taylor Swift opens up about gender differences

Also read: Taylor Swift Reveals How Watching Films Every Night Helped Her Write 'Folklore'

Taylor said that people would always ask 'if YOU wrote your own songs' and they would go around gossiping about your private and dating life. She continued that there’s a different vocabulary for men and women in the music industry. Further elaborating the ‘different vocabulary’, Taylor explained that a man does something, it’s strategic and if a woman does something, it’s considered to be calculated.

The Love Story singer also spoke about being famous comes with safety risks as well. She said that she carried wound dressing with her because she has stalkers. Her home addresses are available on the internet and many times a lot of stalkers show up to her home armed. She continued that men deal with security issues as well but her public harassment seems gender-specific.

Also read: Taylor Swift's 'Marjorie' Has Backing Vocals From Late Grandmother, Fans React

Taylor’s songs are always personal and at times very intense. In her latest music video, The Man, Taylor highlighted the toxic masculinity, objectification and sexualization of women, patriarchy and double standards of the society. She also aired her personal grievances with the music industry that has often criticised her to intense scrutiny. Criticism of Taylor ranges from questions on her love life, her music career and even the social and political stances she takes in her music.

Through her gender-bending music video, Taylor aims at patriarchy and the cultural norms that allow, and even encourage men to develop overinflated egos. The music video was released in January 2020 and received a lot of critical acclaims for its concept. The song also peaked at number 23 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Also read: Taylor Swift's Acting Debut: Did You Know She Guest Starred In Crime Scene Investigation?

Image Source: Taylor Swift Instagram

Also read: Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 To Michigan Mother Who Lost Her Job

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.