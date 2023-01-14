Taylor Swift Performs 'Anti-Hero' Live For The First Time At The 1975's Concert In London

Swifties were left jaw-dropped Wednesday (UK time) when their all-time favourite singer Taylor Swift showed up out of nowhere at a London concert of 'The 1975'.

The American singer-songwriter didn't just show up but also performed her latest chartbuster 'Anti-Hero' - a song that is all the rage among T-Swift fans these days, for the first time.

Videos and pictures from the event are going viral on social media. In the video, Taylor Swift can be seen walking onto the stage while the band (The 1975) was set to perform its 2013 song 'The City' at the O2 Arena in North Greenwich. The 33-year-old could be seen wearing a dazzling mirror dress for the live performance of her latest song 'Anti-Hero'.

Check out the video here:

Taylor Swift at The 1975 At Their Very Best Tour The O2 Arena



📸 @jordhughesphoto #The1975 #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/pCzTHPCN5i — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) January 13, 2023

The English band and Taylor Swift have previously worked together with Matt Healy, the lead vocalist of 'The 1975'. They collaborated for Swift's new album 'Midnights.'

Fans react to Taylor’s surprise performance

Fans took to Twitter to express their shock at seeing Taylor Swift pop onstage and perform her new song during a 1975 concert. "No way did the 1975 just bring out Taylor Swift," a user tweeted along with a video of her performance.

Check out a fan's reaction below:

No way did the 1975 just bring out Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/A7bHqo9UtJ — Rhiannon Williams (@RhiannonJudithW) January 12, 2023

Many of Swift's fans were also disappointed that they weren't at the concert to witness the legends live together. "Finding out Taylor swift harry styles and The1975 are all in the same room and I'm not there," a user wrote with a meme.

Check out the reaction below:

finding out taylor swift harry styles and the 1975 are all in the same room and im not there pic.twitter.com/mOxV5pJBDj — mel (@melaniegvf) January 12, 2023

About the song 'Anti-Hero' and its success:

'Anti-Hero' is the lead single from Taylor Swift's tenth studio album, 'Midnights' (2022). The lyrics of the song revolve around self-loathing, depression and anxiety. The song was inspired by Swift's nightmares, her issues with depersonalization, self-hatred, critiquing the societal pressures and her shortcomings.

TAYLOR SWIFT IS PERFORMING ANTI HERO FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A 1975 CONCERT OMFG?!?!



pic.twitter.com/FNKvLsuXVg — miguel I taylivia stan (@cowboyinwoods13) January 12, 2023

Billboard ranked 'Anti-Hero' as the best song on 'Midnights'. Some even dubbed it as the best lead single of Taylor Swift's career. Year-end lists of various publications named 'Anti-Hero' as one of the best songs of 2022. The song broke the global and US records for the biggest opening-day streams for a song in Spotify history. It reached the top 10 of the official charts in 38 territories.

In the US, the single marked Taylor's ninth chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the only soloist in history to debut five songs atop the chart. 'Anti-Hero' also became the best-selling song of the year. In the UK, 'Anti-Hero' became Taylor Swift's best-performing song on the Official Singles Chart - spending six consecutive weeks at the summit.

