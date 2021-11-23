Taylor Swift 'proud' As Her 10-min Song 'All Too Well' Bags Number 1 Spot On Billboard

After spreading magic with her swinging, the singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has yet again made it to the top on the Billboard chart. She made history after her 10-minute version of All Too Well, which was released on November 12, ranked at number 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The song, long considered a classic among her catalog, is from her new re-recorded LP, Red (Taylor’s Version), which concurrently launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The singer who was overwhelmed after seeing the love showered on the track took to Twitter and thanked fans for the milestone. She reacted to a post by Billboard and wrote, "I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten-minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.”

I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.🤯 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 22, 2021

In a follow-up post, she thanked the entire team behind the song. “THANK YOU to the team that made All Too Well (the 10 min): The ultimate craftsman of songs that sound epic@jackantonoff, badass @Sharp_Stick, @rowedizzle, and @lizrose06! Love you all,” she wrote while concluding. The original 2012 version of the hit song became a fan favorite upon its release and is widely considered to be one of Swift's best songs. She has long said the breakup anthem started out as a 10-minute song and had to be cut down, but the longer version hadn't seen the light of day until now. In taking out the top spot, Swift beats the previous record-holder Don McLean, whose eight-minute track ‘American Pie (Parts I & II)’ held the Number One position for four weeks in 1972.

THANK YOU to the team that made All Too Well (the 10 min): The ultimate craftsman of songs that sound epic @jackantonoff, bad ass @Sharp_Stick, @rowedizzle and @lizrose06! Love you all. ♥️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 22, 2021

Apart from this, the Blank Space crooner is also the first artist in 20 years to have a Number One cover of a previously-charted Hot 100 hit, and the first act to have an update of their own prior Hot 100 hit reach Number One since Elton John with Candle in the Wind 1997.

IMAGE: Instagram/TayllorSwift