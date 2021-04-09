Taylor Swift Releases Fearless (Taylor's Version), Swifties Gush Song 'breathes New Life'

Taylor Swift's new album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) released on Friday, April 9. The album is a re-recording of her 2008 album of the same name and she added some unreleased songs as well. Taylor Swift took to her Twitter handle on Friday to announce the release of the same and wrote "It was the night things changed. Fearless (Taylor's Version) is out now" along with the link of the album. Within an hour of release, Taylor Swift's fans also known as 'Swifties' started to trend hashtag 'FearlessTaylorsVersion' on Twitter which is one of the top trends on the micro-blogging platform.

It was the night things changed. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is out now: https://t.co/Sw5JzYR4cS pic.twitter.com/SoJRNdPfho — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 9, 2021

Checkout some Swifties reactions to Taylor Swift's Fearless Taylor's Version on Twitter

Amazed by Swift's album, one of them wrote "Just finished listening to #FearlessTaylorsVersion. What an incredible journey of nostalgia, heartbreak, and teenage experience encapsulated within one album. The vault tracks snapped. Her vocals are immaculate. Thank you, Taylor, for breathing new life into this record." Sharing a GIF of happy tears the other wrote "I am really not aware about how many records #FearlessTaylorsVersion has broken today because I am just here sobbing about the real purpose of rerecordings: OWNERSHIP I'M SO PROUD OF TAYLOR SWIFT".

One of the Swifties shared the screenshot of Taylor Swift holding 'You Okay' sign from her You Belong With Me music video and added their own photo that said "No I am listening to the Fearless Rerecords". Many of them were overwhelmed by Taylor's We are Happy track and one wrote "We were happy is not happy", while the other added, "now why would Taylor swift put a very sad song like ‘we were happy’ after ‘mr. perfectly fine’ ". Check out more of fan's reactions-

AND WE LOVE TO SEE IT #FearlessTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/xrfXcC2MXE — zoey âœ§ ratita (@keylimecardigan) April 9, 2021

now why would taylor swift put a very sad song like ‘we were happy’ after ‘mr. perfectly fine’ #FearlessTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/xQ9r4Te4Kv — benjy ðŸ’›ðŸ’› (@cowboylikebenjy) April 9, 2021

we were happy is NOT happy #FearlessTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/bbDF65NbNP — sydneyðŸ’›ðŸ’› | FEARLESS DAY (@iisntitdelicate) April 9, 2021

The #FearlessTaylorsVersion vault tracks are absolute masterpieces, literally whose idea was it scrap them from the album? Tbh they took this re-recording to a whole another level pic.twitter.com/JKJbFRwdMR — h a n aâ· ðŸ’› (@glimmerofcomet) April 9, 2021

About Taylor Swift's new album Fearless (Taylor's version) songs

Prior to the release of the album, Taylor released a couple of 'From the Vault' songs from the album which were never released before. The first song in "From the Vault" was You All Over Me featuring Maren Morris which released on March 26. The song debuted atop Billboard Country Digital Songs and number 51 in Hot 100, which marked her 130th entry, extending the record as the female artist with most entries on the chart.

The new album includes re-recordings of the original 19 songs from the platinum edition of Fearless. The singer also added the 'Today Was A Fairytale' track which she wrote and recorded for 2010 star-studded rom-com Valentine's Day. The other 'From the Vault' songs are Mr Perfectly Fine, We Were Happy, That's When featuring Urban, Don't You, and Bye Bye Baby. The "Elvira Remix" of Love Story (Taylor's Version) is included as a bonus track, and the album consists of a total of 27 songs.

A look at Taylor Swift's Mr Perfectly Fine lyrics

Taylor Swift released Mr. Perfectly Fine, another "From The Vault Song" on Wednesday, April 7. The lyrics of Mr Perfectly Fine found Taylor navigating through her breakup with the so-called "Mr. Perfect". The lyrics said "Hello, Mr. Perfectly fine. How’s your heart after breaking mine? Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby. Hello, Mr. casually cruel. Mr. everything revolves around you, I’ve been Miss misery since your goodbye. And you’re Mr. perfectly fine.” As per Rolling Stone, like her other vault tracks, Taylor wrote Mr Perfectly Fine before or during the original Fearless recording sessions in 2008 when she was between the ages of 16 and 18.