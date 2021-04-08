Taylor Swift Releases Second 'From The Vault' Song 'Mr Perfectly Fine' In A Goblin Voice

Taylor Swift released Mr Perfectly Fine, another "From The Vault Song" from her upcoming album Fearless(Taylor's version). The singer took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 7, to announce the surprise release of her song with a funny tweet. She wrote in the tweet "Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: "REELEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIINEE", along with the link of the song.

A look at Taylor Swift's Mr Perfectly Fine track

The lyrics of Mr Perfectly Fine found Taylor navigating through her breakup with the so-called "Mr. Perfect". The lyrics said "Hello, Mr. Perfectly fine. How’s your heart after breaking mine? Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby. Hello, Mr. casually cruel. Mr. everything revolves around you, I’ve been Miss misery since your goodbye. And you’re Mr. perfectly fine.” According to Rolling Stone, like her other vault tracks, Taylor wrote Mr Perfectly Fine before or during the original Fearless recording sessions in 2008 when she was between the ages of 16 and 18.

A look at Taylor Swift's songs from Fearless (Taylor's version)

Fearless (Taylor's version) is a re-recording of her 2008 album of the same name and she will be adding some unreleased songs as well. The first song in "From the Vault" was You All Over Me which released on March 26. The song also featured Maren Morris, and Taylor Swift wrote in her tweet that she was really excited to have Morris singing the background vocals of the song while announcing their collaboration on March 24. She added the rest of the "From the Vault" offerings gave her the freedom to "experiment", "play", and even include some of her favourite artists.

One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this song!! â˜”ï¸ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 24, 2021

A few days ago, Taylor Swift unveiled the entire tracklist of the Fearless album. The list includes re-recordings of the original 19 songs from the platinum edition of Fearless. The singer also added the Today Was a Fairytale track which she wrote and recorded for 2010 star-studded rom-com Valentine's Day.

Apart from You All Over Me and Mr Perfectly Fine, the other never-before-released "From the Vault" songs are We Were Happy, That's When featuring Urban, Don't You, and Bye Bye Baby. The "Elvira Remix" of Love Story (Taylor's Version) is included as a bonus track, and the album consists of a total of 27 songs. Taylor Swift is set to release Fearless (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, April 9.

You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ Here’s the full track list, my friends. pic.twitter.com/lC3awlRmm2 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 3, 2021

Promo Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram