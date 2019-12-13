Taylor Swift Shares A Childhood Pic On 30th Birthday And Fans Are 'in Tears'; See Pic

Taylor Swift recently took to Instagram and posted a picture to celebrate her birthday. This picture by Taylor Swift has left her fans teary-eyed. Read on to know more about this story.

Taylor Swift leaves fans teary-eyed

Taylor Swift recently completed a decade in the music industry. The Love Story singer transcended from being a newbie in the country music world to becoming the reigning queen of pop. She also recently received Billboard’s first-ever 'Woman of the Decade' award. Apart from this, Taylor Swift is now a decade older and has turned 30. Interestingly, the Shake it Off singer celebrated her thirtieth birthday the same night she received the 'Woman of the Decade' honour.

WHO’S GONNA TELL HER SHE’S THIRTAY NOW 🧁 pic.twitter.com/PChgBjOxwB — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2019

The Lover singer took to her social media accounts and shared an adorable picture of herself as a toddler. She also added a rather funny and emotional caption with her post. Her caption stated, “Who’s gonna tell her she’s thirtay now.” This caption has left her fans teary-eyed with joy and love for their idol. Take a look at their comments when Taylor shared this picture on Twitter.

Taylor talks about turning thirty

Taylor Swift, in a recent interview with a fashion magazine, talked about turning thirty and completing a decade in the music industry. She stated that her 20s were fun. She feels a bit more secure and has heard good things about turning 30. She also revealed the one thing she is most excited when it comes to entering her 30s. She said that she is really excited about the fact that now she can understand the toxic messages sent to her by society when it comes to her body. Taylor Swift concluded this interview by stating that she now feels the need to feel healthy and enjoy the food she eats.

