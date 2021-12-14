Taylor Swift Shares Pics From Her Intimate B'day Party With HAIM Sisters; 'I'm Feelin 32'

Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday in the presence of her close family members and pals like the HAIM sisters, Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams. The Evermore singer shared glimpses from her birthday celebrations, which seemed to be a joint party with longtime pal Alana Haim, who will turn 30 on Wednesday.

Taylor could be seen having a gala time as she danced with her friends and posed alongside the cakes for Alana and herself. She looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder gold sequined gown, with a deep red lipstick and fringed tresses amping up her look. Taylor recreated the iconic lines from her song 22 and wrote," I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30". She also notified everyone that the party had been kept keeping in line with the COVID-19 safety measures. "Don’t worry we tested everyone", she wrote.

Inside Taylor Swift's 32nd birthday celebrations

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 14, the Grammy award winner uploaded two stills from the celebrations, one where she is dancing away with her close friends, while the second showcasing Alana Haim and her posing alongside their similarly decorated birthday cakes. For the caption, she wrote, "don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much." Take a look.

Taylor's close friend and supermodel Gigi Hadid also penned wishes for the singer. Uploading an adorable still of the two on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "happy happy bday to my T @taylorswift love you long time" with a teddy bear emoji.

Haim also shared the same picture of Alana and Swift posing by their cakes and wrote," "it's sagittarius szn, happy birthday @taylorswift and lanzo!!!!".

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's 2020 album Evermore has been removed from the Grammy 2022 'Album of The Year' nomination due to an incorrect submission. The Recording Academy shared an update on Sunday, December 5, on their website about the nominations of the upcoming Grammy Awards, which saw the withdrawal of Taylor Swift and her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent from the category.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TAYLOR SWIFT)