Taylor Swift Shares She Had 'a Marvellous Time' At Grammys 2021 | See Pictures

Taylor Swift seems to have had a “marvellous time” at the Grammys 2021. The songstress took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures from the recent Grammys. At Grammys 2021, Taylor Swift created by becoming the first female artist to win the Album of The Year award thrice.

Taylor Swift shares Grammys 2021 BTS on Instagram

Taylor Swift reigned 2020 with her two back-to-back albums, namely folklore and evermore. Folklore earned her total of five nominations at the Grammys 2021 and eventually, she picked up the Album of the Year trophy for the third time. Now, that the Grammys 2021 are over, the songstress celebrated music’s biggest night by sharing BTS from the award night.

Taylor Swift took to Instagram and shared pictures from the night. In the first picture, Taylor Swift posed for a picture with Aaron Dessner. In the second picture, Taylor showed off the card announcing her historic Grammy win. In the third picture, Taylor posed with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and a few others with their Grammys.

In the last picture, the entire team seemed to be enjoying post-Grammy drinks. Along with the picture, Taylor Swift wrote, “a marvellous time”. A lyric from Taylor Swift’s song The Last American Dynasty. Take a look at Taylor Swift’s Grammys 2021 BTS post here.

Taylor Swift creates history at Grammys 2021

As mentioned earlier, Taylor Swift created history at this year’s Grammys. She is now the first female artist to win Album of the Year thrice, all thanks to her hit album folklore. Apart from Taylor Swift, only Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra have achieved this feat. Taylor Swift not only attended Grammys 2021, but she also performed a medley of her songs, cardigan, willow, and august. While cardigan and august are from folklore, willow is the first single from her evermore album. Taylor was joined by Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff during this performance. The performance began with a closeup of Taylor’s face in an evergreen forest set and Taylor was sitting on top of a cabin’s roof.

Taylor began her performance with a cardigan and soon went inside the cabin and performed the love triangle song, august. Soon the trio emerged out of the cabin and performed willow. Watch Taylor swift’s Grammys 2021 performance here.