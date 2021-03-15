Taylor Swift Shares 'Wildest Dreams' Snippet From 'Spirit: Untamed' Trailer

Spirit: Untamed is one of the upcoming animated films that has several popular actors who have lent their voices of the film. The short teaser trailer of the film has been released, which shares a glimpse into the film. On the other hand, a small snippet of Wildest Dreams, which has been performed by Taylor Swift, has also been shared by her on social media. While the small snippet of the song lasts barely a few seconds, it seems to be enough to generate excitement about her fans for the full version of the song.

Taylor Swift shares snippet of Wildest Dreams

Taylor’s version of Wildest Dreams gives a deeper insight to her song, that is yet to arrive for the viewers. While a small portion of the snippet also includes the dialogues from the movie, the version shows more of her song and what it sounds like, rather than focusing too much on the movie. However, it is still not clear when the complete version of the song would be released. It is being speculated that the song would be made available to the audience around the time of this film’s release, possibly before that happens.

Taylor Swift has been reportedly aiming to record her first six albums to gain ownership over her music, according to the Rolling Stone. This decision came by the singer after Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Swift’s old label, Big Machine Label Group. The acquirement took place in a major deal that has the figure of $300 million. The previous song that she has recorded is Love Story, that had first released in 2008 and received massive success. The new version was dropped just a short while ago.

Spirit: Untamed is the latest project of DreamWorks, who is responsible for creating several popular animated films in the past. Several popular film personalities will be witnessed voicing various characters in this film. Some of these include Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal, Andre Braugher and others. Directed by Elaine Bogan and written by Aury Wallington, this film is all set to release on June 4 in the theatres.