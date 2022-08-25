Taylor Swift Slapped With USD 1 Million Copyright Lawsuit By An Author Over 'Lover' Book

Pop singer Taylor Swift has been sued by an author over copyright issues where the writer revealed that the singer plagiarized her work. According to Page Six, Swift has been slammed with more than USD 1 million by author Teresa La Dart, who claims that the singer plagiarized her 2010 self-published book of poetry, Lover, for the companion booklet for the 2019 Lover album.

On August 23, the author filed a complaint in a federal court in Tennessee accusing Taylor of plagiarizing her book of 'poems, tales, and images.' As per the documents obtained by TMZ, La Dart insists the similarities between what she put out almost 10 years ago and what Taylor released are too close to ignore. Read on to know more about the claims put forward by the author.

Taylor Swift faces copyright lawsuit

The author in the court documents stated that her book was widely available and insinuates Taylor and co. saw it and then they just blatantly lifted her work from the same. The complaint stated that each work is a "recollection of former years immortalized in a combination of literary and graphical components".

La Dart also asserted that the colour scheme and graphic style used by Taylor are too similar to be a coincidence. The author is now suing the pop sensation over it. La Dart is asking for a whopping amount in damages as according to her, the book was sold at least 2.9 million copies in the U.S. alone. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the singer has been involved in any copyright dispute. The singer faced another lawsuit for her popular song Shake It Off.

Page Six reported that Swift allegedly borrowed lyrics from the 2001 song Playas Gon' Play, which was performed by the girl group '3LW', according to songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler. The 2017 lawsuit was initially dismissed but has since been reopened on appeal. Recently, Taylor was named the first-ever global ambassador of Record Store Day. Earlier, this year, the New York University’s Clive Davis Institute launched its first-ever course which is all about the chart-topping singer Taylor Swift.

IMAGE: Instagram/TaylorSwift