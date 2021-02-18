Taylor Swift Supports Beau Joe Alwyn's Role In 'Conversations With Friends'

On February 17, 2021, Hulu and BBC Three made the announcement about the cast for its television adaptation of the Irish author, Sally Rooney’s novel, Conversations With Friends, which was published by Faber and Faber, in the year 2017. On the same day, Joe Alwyn took to his official Instagram handle and shared a screengrab of an outlet, informing his fans about his upcoming series Conversations With Friends. His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also supported the announcement by liking his post.

Taylor Swift supports Joe Alwyn's new show announcement

Sharing his casting news, Joe wrote, “’ Conversations With Friends’ is one of my favourite books of the last few years. I’m so grateful and excited to be invited onboard, and to get to work with this amazingly talented group of people”. He will be seen portraying Nick in the upcoming series. The show also stars debutant Alison Oliver as Frances, Jemima Kirke as Melissa and Sasha Lane as Bobbi. According to E! Online, the series will be shot in Dublin, Belfast and other locations. It will go on floors this year. The plot mainly focuses on Frances and her relationships which force her to confront her own vulnerabilities.

Joe Alwyn is popular for his role in The Favourite, Boy Erased, The Sense of an Ending and many more. He was last seen portraying Bob Cratchit in the mini-series, A Christmas Carol, in the year 2019. Alongside Conversations With Friends, he will also be seen in the highly anticipated remake of Brideshead Revisited as Lord Sebastian Flyte.

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating in the year 2016. The couple since then has been keeping their relationship out of the limelight. However, they were often spotted together going out on lunch dates or a walk together. According to E! Online, the duo grew even closer during their time in Britain during the quarantine. The outlet also reported that Taylor keeps travelling back and forth between Nashville and England in order to spend time with her family and with Joe’s family.

Image Source: Taylor Swift IG/ Joe Alwyn IG

