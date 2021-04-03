Taylor Swift Teases 'Fearless' Bonus Track List With 'expert-level' Puzzle

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, on Friday, took to her social media handle and dropped a cryptic video while urging her "expert-level" Swifties to decode it. Interestingly, the singer dropped a golden-hued video (the colour most tied to her second album, Fearless) featuring a scrambled mess of words flowing around a vault. The video, which came one week ahead of the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version), dropped 23 scrambled gilded words, which appeared out of the golden vault. "Happy decoding", exclaimed Swit's caption at the end.

Bonus tracks from Fearless (Taylor's version):

As soon as the above video was shared on the micro-blogging site, the American singer's fans started decoding it. The video has been played more than 2 million times. And, the leading theory seems to be that, when unscrambled, the letters spell out different words that are ultimately the yet-to-be-announced titles to the vault songs. The words, which appeared in the video, are: bye, fine, featuring, you, Maren, Mr, over, we, Keith, me, that's, were, baby, when, Morris, happy, all, you, don't, featuring, perfectly, Urban, bye.

Meanwhile, some expert fans speculated that the "Featuring" clue hints at a collaboration. They assumed that Taylor Swift and Keith Urban may come together for one of the songs. On the other hand, backward masking-savvy Swift fans also played the 30-second snippet in reverse. They came up with lyrics, which read, “‘I ran into you somewhere / I didn’t mean to stare / I hope she’s never like me / I’m sure she’ll make you happy.”

Interestingly, Taylor previously announced that Fearless (Taylor's Version) will include six songs she wrote back in 2008 for the original album. However, they never got released. Though there is no confirmation yet as to whether the theories are accurate, the Swifties have to wait for only a week, as the album will release on April 9.

More about Fearless Taylor's version

In February 2021, the singer dropped the full re-recording of her hit 2008 single Love Story while announcing that her second studio album, Fearless will also get an expanded re-release. In the brief tweet, she said she has re-recorded all of Fearless, and that the forthcoming release will include 26 tracks. This will include six never-before-released songs.