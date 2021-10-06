Taylor Swift Thanks Fans While Accepting Gracie Award For ‘Folklore’; 'You Blow Me Away'

Pop icon Taylor Swift was honoured at the 46th annual Gracie Awards for her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions concert film. As per Variety reports, the event, which took place virtually on the Alliance For Women in Media’s Facebook page on 5 October, celebrates and honours programming created by women as well as other individuals for their pathbreaking contribution to electronic media.

Olympian gymnast Simone Biles handed over the award to the Love Story singer, who then expressed gratitude to her fans for 'caring about all this' and making the album attain the heights it has. She also thanked them for being the reason behind 'everyone coming together this way' and continuing to blow her away.

Taylor Swift thanks fans after Gracie award win

While presenting the award to Taylor, Biles stated that it is given to a woman whose contributions to the media go above and beyond, throw light on pertinent issues as well as 'display creativity and storytelling'. She also thanked Taylor for supporting her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics 2021 competition due to her mental health. Stating that the singer not only reached out to her but also 'dedicated something so special' to her, that she would never forget.

Swift also stated that she is in complete adoration of Biles, and her dedication made the singer's heart 'skip a beat'. Continuing her speech in a video message at the virtual event, she reminisced the film's recording at an isolated cabin in upstate New York. She stated how the advent of the pandemic made everyone working on the project leave their houses, and also showered praises on the safety team to allow her to film it at the peak of the health crisis.

Folklore was released amidst the pandemic last year on July 24, 2020, and went on to bag the 2020 Grammy for album of the year, apart from its chart-topping numbers on both Spotify and Apple Music.

Apart from Taylor, other recipients of the Gracie Awards included former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, who bagged the best entertainment podcast host prize for You And Me Both with Hillary Clinton, as well as Irish actress Caitriona Balfe, who won the best actress in a leading role (drama) for Outlander.

