Taylor Swift Thanks Joe Alwyn At Grammys, Says 'had The Best Time Writing Songs With You'

Taylor Swift created history at the 2021 Grammys. She is now the first female artist to win the Album of The Year award thrice. During her recent acceptance speech at the 2021 Grammys, Taylor Swift could not help but gush about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and thank him for his contribution to the folklore album.

Taylor Swift thanks Joe Alwyn in her 2021 Grammys speech

Taylor Swift created headlines when she dropped two back-to-back albums in 2020. Both of Taylor Swift’s albums, folklore and evermore went on to top several music charts. Taylor Swift’s folklore album helped her get nominated in multiple categories. Now, the Cardigan singer has created history by winning the Grammy Award for Album of The Year for the third time. She is now the first female artist to do so. Apart from Swift, only three artists have achieved this feat, namely, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, and Frank Sinatra.

During her award acceptance speech, Taylor Swift thanked all her collaborators on the album. She could not help but thank William Bowery a.k.a. her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Bowery being the British actor's pseudonym used in the album credits. Joe is one of the co-writers on songs like exile and betty from folklore, and evermore and champagne problems from the evermore album. In her speech, Taylor said, “Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write”.

Swift further continued and said, “And I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine”. The Cardigan singer also thanked her friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in her 2021 Grammys speech. The song betty revealed the name of the couple’s third daughter. Swift said, “I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second and third people who I play every new song that I write”.

Taylor reveals how she and Joe collaborated on ‘folklore’

Back in 2020, Taylor Swift released her performance-based movie, titled, folklore: the long pond sessions. In the movie special, she discussed with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner how her boyfriend Joe plays the piano beautifully and during quarantine, he sang Bon Iver’s entire first verse from exile, ‘I can see you standing honey, with his arms around your body, laughing but the joke’s not funny at all’. Taylor then spoke about this to Joe and they then decided to keep writing it. In this movie special, Taylor Swift also revealed how the song, betty led them to consider working on music together and eventually they came up with a teenage love triangle involved in the now Grammy-winning album.