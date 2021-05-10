Taylor Swift To Become First Female Artist To Win The Global Icon Brit Award

Taylor Swift is all set to make history by winning the Global Icon Brit Award. She will be the first female artist to win this award. Along with it, she has also bagged her sixth Brit nomination in the international female solo artist category. She will be presented with the award on Tuesday, May 11, during the ceremony at the O2 Arena in London.

Taylor Swift to become the first female winner of Global Icon Brit Award

According to The Guardian, the Brit Awards said in a statement that the singer is being recognised for her “immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date”. They further said that her career is "unparalleled" and her music and influence has resonated with millions. They stated that the singer has used her platform to highlight main issues globally. She was also recently applauded for her promotion of acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

While talking about her career, Brit Awards described the singer as "Songwriter of a generation" during their announcement. They also said that Taylor is the only artist to have her four consecutive albums - Speak Now, RED, 1989 and Reputation sell over a million copies during the first week of their release. She is also the only artist to have nine albums that sold at least half a million copies in a single week. They further added that the singer is also the first and only female artist in the 21st century to score Number 1 studio albums in the United Kingdom.

Other than Taylor Swift, only three artists have won the award. The first artist to win this award was Sir Elton John in the year 2013. This was followed by David Bowie who was posthumously awarded in 2016. In the next year, Robbie Williams bagged the award. The Brit Awards will take place on May 11 in London and the audience can watch the live show on ITV, ITV Hub or on their official YouTube channel.

About Taylor Swift's awards

Throughout her career, Taylor has won 11 Grammy Awards (including three Album of the Year wins—the most for a female artist), an Emmy Award, 32 American Music Awards (most wins by an artist), 23 Billboard Music Awards (most wins by a female artist), 28 Guinness World Records, 12 Country Music Association Awards (including the Pinnacle Award), eight Academy of Country Music Awards, and two Brit Awards. She recently released her album Fearless (Taylor's version) which was the re-recorded version of her 2008 album. This was her seventh album to become UK number one.

