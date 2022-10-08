Taylor Swift Unveils Full Tracklist Of 10th Album 'Midnights', 'Gonna Be A Wild Ride'

Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift recently unveiled the full tracklist of her upcoming 10th studio album, Midnights. The 32-year-old singer announced the upcoming album during MTV VMAs 2022 award-winning speech. In an Instagram post, the crooner shared the title of yet another track on the album, which is set to drop on October 21.

The full track list of Taylor Swift's highly-awaited tenth studio album was unveiled in a TikTok series by Taylor Swift titled Midnights Mayhems with Me which started on September 21 and concluded on October 7. She shared the complete list of all the tracks and wrote, "What keeps you up at night? Only 13 more sleepless nights before Midnights (and its 13 stories)."

Following is the list of all the tracks that Midnight comprises:

Lavender Haze

Maroon

Anti-Hero

Snow on the Beach ft. Lana Del Rey

You're On Your Own, Kid

Midnight Rain

Question...?

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Labyrinth

Karma

Sweet Nothing

Mastermind

While introducing Midnights in an IG post, back on August 29, Taylor had penned in her caption: "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight." Given the personal touch added to each of her songs, right from her debut, we can bet that Midnights is en route to being her deepest yet!

Following the announcement, the Blank Space singer took to Instagram, and shared a reel explaining the inspiration behind Midnights' opening song."I happened upon the phrase 'Lavender Haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool," Swift said in the post. "And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love." She then explained, "If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful."

IMAGE: Instagram/taylorswift