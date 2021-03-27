Taylor Swift Weekly Roundup: Check Out What The Singer Has Been Up To This Week

Taylor Swift has been recently promoting the new Fearless album, a cover of her own version called Fearless (Taylor's version). As part of Swift’s unprecedented battle to regain ownership of her own music, she’s re-recording her first six albums, with Fearless being the first to see the light of day. Currently, she released the official lyrical video of her new song ‘You All Over Me (From The Vault)', which has become viral on YouTube. The new version of Taylor Swift's Fearless album has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Read to find out how the week has been for Taylor Swift.

What has Taylor Swift been up to this week?

Taylor Swift has been busy releasing new songs from her Fearless: Taylor's Version album ahead of its full release on April 9, 2021. In November 2020, Taylor Swift made an unprecedented announcement saying she will be re-recording her old music in order to gain control of her master recordings. Recently the You Belong With Me singer released her never-released track called You All Over Me, featuring country singer Maren Morris. Taylor announced the release of the song on Instagram and wrote, "HI. I wanted to let you know that the first “From the Vault” song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called You All Over Me (From The Vault)."

She added, "One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favourite artists. I’m really excited to have @marenmorris (Maren Morris) singing background vocals on this song!! Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe - can’t wait for you to hear it" Check out the post here.

Taylor Swift's You All Over Me's official lyric video was released on YouTube on Friday, March 26. Taylor also took to Instagram to announce the remix version of the song titled Love Story (Taylor’s Version) - Elvira Remix is out. She wrote on Instagram, "You All Over Me (feat. @marenmorris) (From The Vault) and Love Story (Taylor’s Version) - Elvira Remix are out now because in this house we dance and cry at the SAME TIME". Check out the post below.

Promo Pic Source: Taylor Swift via Instagram