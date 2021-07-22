Taylor Swift Withdraws Her Album 'Fearless- Taylor's Version' From Grammys And CMA Awards

Blank Space singer Taylor Swift's record-smashing second studio album Fearless won four Grammys in the year 2010. However, the American singer released a re-recording of the album titled Fearless (Taylor's Version) on April 9, 2021. While many fans speculated the album would have a winning chance of bagging awards at the upcoming major music awards, the singer pulled the re-recorded album out of competitions.

Taylor Swift withdraws Fearless (Taylor's Version) from Grammys and CMA Awards

According to Billboard, a representative for Republic Records stated that the singer made a well-thought decision of not submitting the Fearless (Taylor's Version) album in any categories in the upcoming music awards such as Grammys and Country Music Association Awards. They further added that the album Fearless had won four Grammys including album of the year as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2010. Taylor Swift's 2008 Fearless album maintains its title of the most awarded country album of all time, the statement added.

However, on a good note, the rep confirmed that the singer's recent top-charting album Evermore will be submitted in every eligible category in the Grammys awards. Fearless (Taylor's Version) was released in April and debuted number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The same feat was achieved by the original album Fearless 12 years ago in the year 2008. According to Billboard, the album became the only re-recorded album in history to achieve this feat while Taylor made history after becoming the first woman to release three number one Album of the Year in a year. The albums namely Folklore, Evermore and Fearless ( Taylor's Version) were released spanning eight months and two weeks.

More on Taylor Swift's songs

The Grammy award winner has an impressive number of critically acclaimed albums under her belt. The singer smoothly transitioned from a young country singer to a global pop icon with record-breaking songs and albums to her name. Her eighth studio album Folklore won the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and broke the Guinness World Record for the highest first-day album streams by a female artist on the music streaming app Spotify.

