Taylor Swift's 1989 Album: Know All The Songs, From 'Welcome To New York' To 'Bad Blood'

Global pop star Taylor Swift is recording five of her albums all over again to own complete rights of the previous projects. After the success of the re-recording of her 2008 Fearless album as Fearless (Taylor's Version) which consisted of an addition of 6 never-before-heard songs, fans had been speculating what her next drop would be. In her recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, she revealed that her next stop in recreating albums would be the 2014's album 1984. Here are all the songs that were in Taylor Swift's 1989 album.

All the songs in Taylor Swift's 1989 album

1989 was Taylor Swift's fifth studio album which released on October 27, 2014, through Big Machine Records. The opening track of the album was 'Welcome to New York' which was inspired by her feelings of when she first moved to New York and about the newfound freedom. The second in the album was Blank Space which featured among the top songs in US Billboard Hot 100. In the song, Swift satirized the media's perception that Swift was kind of a promiscuous woman who only dated male celebrities only to gather songwriting material.

The next in the album was the funk-labored track 'Style', which was inspired by funky electronic music artists like Daft Punk. According to Guardian, the lyrics of the song described an unhealthy relationship and contained a reference to the American actor James Dean in the refrain. Talking about the next track Out Of The Woods with USA Today, Swift said the song was inspired by a relationship that evoked constant anxiety because of its fragility. The All You Had to Do Was Stay lamented a past relationship inspired by Swift's dream of desperately shouting "Stay" to an ex-lover against her will.

In the dance-pop track Shake It Off, Swift called out her haters and expressed disinterest in the negative remarks on her image. This song was one of the top songs in US Billboard 100 at the time. The next track I Wish You Would is a bubblegum pop song in which found Swift longing to return to a past relationship. Bad Blood was the third and final song that featured among the top songs in US Billboard 100 from Taylor's 1989 album. The music video featured many stars including Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Jessica Alba, and many more.

The other songs in the album were How You Get the Girl, Wildest Dreams, This Love, I Know Places, Out Of The Woods, and Clean. 1989 was a commercial success and the album appeared on several publications' lists of the best albums of the 2010s. 1989 won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at 58th Grammy Awards in 2016 making her the first female solo artist to win Album of the Year twice. It also featured in Rolling Stone's 2020 revision of their 500 Greatest Albums of All Times.

