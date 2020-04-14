Taylor Swift's Best Red Outfits That Showcase Style, Power, And Desire

Taylor Swift is a successful American singer-songwriter, who has a massive fan following all over the world. Her fans look up to her not only for her songs but also for her classy and chic dressing style. Taylor Swift surely has an impeccable sense of dressing effortlessly which could be seen from all of her outfits on her Instagram handle. Here is a list of her red outfits that she donned for her various events.

Taylor Swift in a red jumpsuit

Taylor Swift is clearly in a festive mood with the red and white jumpsuit. She shot this photo for the cover of Variety magazine. The zippered full-length body fitting jumpsuit amps up Taylor's Christmasy look perfectly.

Image courtesy: Taylor Swift Instagram

Taylor Swift in a red gown

Taylor Swift wore a red ball gown at an event and she made her fans recollect her "Love story" sleeveless ball gown outfit. In the video for Taylor's song Love story, she wore a lighter shade of a sleeveless ball gown while she can be seen standing in the corridors of a palace.

Taylor Swift shining on the stage in a red shimmery outfit

Taylor Swift wore a shimmery red short outfit with some sturdy black boots while performing at the MetLife Stadium in July 2018. One can also find singer Charli XCX and Camila Cabello on the stage.

Taylor Swift in a red dress with cutouts at the sides

No one can forget Taylor's song titled Look What You Made Me Do where she sat on a golden throne. She wore a bright red dress and matched it with a perfect of lip colour. The hit song that gained 1.1 billion viewership on YouTube also saw Taylor donning some sultry outfits.

Image courtesy: Taylor Swift YouTube

(Promo Image credit- Taylor Swift Instagram)

